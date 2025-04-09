Amid AI race, Google paying DeepMind staff to do nothing for a year: What is 'garden leave'?

Google is reportedly implementing lengthy garden leave for some employees within its DeepMind division in the UK, as part of non-compete agreements preventing them from transitioning to rival companies. This approach, highlighted by former DeepMind director Nando de Freitas, sees workers paid but barred from employment elsewhere for up to a year, raising concerns over its impact on career growth in the fast-moving AI industry.

Related Articles

According to a report by Business Insider, four former Google DeepMind employees disclosed that these non-compete clauses are tying them down, restricting movement to competitors after leaving their roles. De Freitas emphasised the severity of the situation, stating, "Every week one of you reaches out to me in despair to ask me how to escape your notice periods and non-competes. Don't sign these contracts. No American corporation should have that much power, especially in Europe. It's abuse of power, which does not justify any end."

Google justifies the use of these agreements, arguing they are within market standards and selectively applied to safeguard its interests. A spokesperson for Google stated, "Our employment contracts are in line with market standards. Given the sensitive nature of our work, we use non-competes selectively to protect our legitimate interests." However, some DeepMind employees argue that the long periods hinder their professional development.

The fast-paced nature of the AI landscape exacerbates these concerns, as highlighted by a former DeepMind employee who noted, "Who wants to sign you for starting in a year? That's forever in AI." Another described the current AI race as "like a space race," where being ahead by even just six months could be crucial.

Employees affected by these agreements reportedly include those working on critical projects such as Google's Gemini AI models. While six-month non-competes are common, senior researchers have faced year-long restrictions, potentially stalling their careers during a pivotal time for AI innovations.

The issue of garden leave in the tech industry underscores the intense competition among companies for top AI talent. While Google's strategy may secure its competitive edge, the ethical implications of such restrictive agreements have sparked debate, particularly within Europe where labour laws differ from those in the US.

As the AI race continues to accelerate, the long-term impact of these non-compete agreements on innovation and talent mobility remains uncertain. Google's approach in balancing its market interests with employee rights is likely to remain a focal point of industry discussion.