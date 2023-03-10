Amid layoffs, Meta places hold on bonus pay program for Facebook, Instagram Reels creators

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly phasing out its Reels Play bonus program, which offered monthly payouts to creators who hit certain view counts and other metrics on the platforms.

Introduced in December of 2021, the program was part of a larger effort by Meta to channel more money into creator monetization programs, as it aimed to make Reels more competitive with TikTok.

Initially, the incentives promised top-performing creators monthly earnings of up to $35,000 (Rs 28.7 lakh). However, the company is now halting the program and "evolving" it in other ways. According to a statement given to Insider, Meta will "stop extending new and renewed Reels Play deals for creators on Facebook and for US creators on Instagram at this time." The company did note that it may still offer bonuses to creators in more "targeted" ways, such as if Reels enters a new market.

Meta's decision to phase out the Reels Play bonus program comes as it prepares to expand advertising on Reels, which would enable more traditional revenue-sharing arrangements for creators.

In a recent blog post about the company's priorities, Tom Alison, head of the Facebook app at Meta, hinted at this shift, writing, "We’ll continue expanding our ads on Facebook Reels tests to help more creators earn ad revenue for their Reels and grow virtual gifting via Stars on Reels."

While no specific timeline has been given for the expansion of advertising on Reels, the fact that Meta is now pausing its bonus program suggests that the ad expansion may be imminent. As the company prepares to introduce more advertising, it appears that it is rethinking its approach to monetizing content on its platforms.

Creators will likely need to adjust their strategies accordingly to maximize their earning potential in the changing landscape of social media.

Meta Layoffs

Meta laid off 11,000 employees or 13 per cent of the overall workforce in November last year, with the aim of enhancing organizational efficiency. According to multiple sources, more layoffs could be expected this month.

