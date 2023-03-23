Amid layoffs, Meta senior executive to leave office after completing 14 years

Amid layoffs, Meta’s advertising product executive Dan Levy will leave the company. This move is part of the months-long pruning of projects and staff. The senior executive has completed 14 years in Meta and is currently the vice president of business messaging.

Levy announced his departure from the social media network in an internal announcement, cited by Reuters. The Meta veteran claimed that he wanted to focus on family after losing a child to leukemia. Despite Levy's departure, Meta confirmed that business messaging would remain a strategic priority for the company this year.

Levy previously ran Meta’s ads and business products division but was replaced last year by John Hegeman. That larger unit oversaw Meta’s adaptation to Apple Inc’s iOS privacy changes in 2021, which cut Meta’s access to valuable user data. The division has tried to build in-app commerce features and use artificial intelligence to improve ad targeting precision with mixed success.

Layoffs at Meta

Meta has conducted two rounds of mass layoffs within a period of five months. In the first round, the company fired 11,000 employees in November. In the second round of layoffs, Mark Zuckerberg announced that 10,000 more employees will be losing their jobs. The CEO, in a memo sent to employees, announced that this is Meta's "Year of Efficiency".

Multiple Meta employees have come forward to describe their ordeal after getting fired from the company. Some employees also revealed the fact that they had nothing to do at the company in the past few months, especially in the sphere of recruiting and still they were getting paid highly ($190,000 in one instance).

