An AI flew United States Air Force's tactical plane for over 17 hours

A milestone event occurred in the aviation industry when an AI agent successfully flew a USAF Lockheed Martin VISTA X-62A training aircraft for over 17 hours. This breakthrough achievement represents a significant advancement in autonomous aviation technology.

"VISTA will allow us to parallelize the development and test of cutting-edge artificial intelligence techniques with new uncrewed vehicle designs. This approach, combined with focused testing on new vehicle systems as they are produced, will rapidly mature autonomy for uncrewed platforms and allow us to deliver tactically relevant capability to our warfighter," US Air Force Test Pilot School (USAF TPS) director of research Dr. M. Christopher Cotting said in a statement.

The VISTA X-62A is built upon the C-130 Hercules platform and features an advanced, integrated simulation system that enables pilots to experience a wide range of mission scenarios in a simulated environment. This state-of-the-art technology allows pilots to develop their skills and gain experience in a variety of different situations, from routine flight operations to complex tactical manoeuvres.

One of the key features of the VISTA X-62A is its ability to simulate a variety of different aircraft, which makes it an extremely versatile training tool. This means that pilots can gain experience in multiple aircraft types and configurations without ever leaving the cockpit of the VISTA X-62A. This is particularly valuable for military pilots who may be required to fly a range of different aircraft throughout their careers.

However, this time around an AI was engaged on the aircraft. The testing took place in December last year with an aim of getting the aircraft to fly autonomously in the future without any hiccups.

The VISTA X-62A also features advanced instrumentation and controls that are designed to replicate the experience of flying different types of aircraft. This includes realistic cockpit displays, controls, and gauges that accurately replicate the instruments found in different types of aircraft. This level of realism is critical for training pilots to fly safely and effectively in different types of aircraft.

The success of this test represents a significant milestone in the development of autonomous aviation technology. Autonomous aircraft have the potential to revolutionize the aviation and defence industry with the prospect to improve safety by reducing the risk of human error and enabling aircraft to respond more quickly to unexpected situations.

