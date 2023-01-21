Anand Mahindra shares ‘deepfake’ video with RDJ and SRK’s faces, warns AI misuse

The rise of deep fakes has been a source of concern for many, as it can be used to spread misinformation and deceit. Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently shared an AI-generated deep fake video on his social media accounts to warn people about the dangers of such content.

The video which now has over 1,30,000 views, shows a deepfake of a man talking about the power of artificial intelligence and how it can be used to manipulate people with the AI morphing the man's face into various people including Virat Kohli, Robert Downey Jr, and Shah Rukh Khan.

The video was shared by Mahindra on his Twitter, with a caption that reads "This clip which has been making the rounds is rightfully raising an alarm. How’re we preparing, as a society, to guard against potentially deceptive content which at best, can be mildly entertaining, but at worst, divide us all? Can there be tech-checks that act as a safeguard?"

The use of AI-generated deep fakes has become increasingly popular in recent years, and it has been used to create false information or to manipulate people. This technology has the potential to be used for malicious purposes, such as spreading false news or creating deep fakes of public figures. It is therefore important for us to be aware of the potential misuse of AI, and to remain vigilant.

The video shared by Anand Mahindra has been widely circulated on social media, and it has helped to spread awareness about the dangers of AI-generated deep fakes. His message is an important one, and it is a reminder that we must be aware of the potential misuse of AI, and remain vigilant. We must also be careful to only share verified information, and be aware of the potential risks of sharing false information or deep fakes.

What’s a deepfake

A deepfake is a type of artificial intelligence-based media in which a person's face or voice is replaced or manipulated to appear as if they are saying or doing something they did not actually say or do. This is typically achieved using a deep learning technique called a generative adversarial network (GAN). Deepfakes are often used to create realistic-looking videos or audio recordings of people that can be used for various purposes, such as entertainment, political propaganda, or misinformation.

