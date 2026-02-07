Andhra Pradesh launches Amaravati Quantum Valley in push to become global quantum hub

Andhra Pradesh on 7 February launched Amaravati Quantum Valley, a planned integrated quantum technology hub, as the country steps up efforts to build domestic capabilities in next-generation computing under its National Quantum Mission.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the project in the state capital Amaravati, describing it as a bid to position the region as a global destination for quantum research, talent and applications.

Advertisement

“Andhra Pradesh will not follow, we will lead. When the world needs quantum solutions, they will look to Amaravati. From here, we will make Quantum for the World,” Naidu said at the ceremony.

The Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) is planned as India’s first integrated quantum ecosystem, combining quantum computing hardware, software development, algorithm design and workforce training within a single campus, according to the project note.

Amaravati will lead India’s Quantum Revolution



The foundation stone for the Amaravati Quantum Valley was laid at Uddandarayunipalem, Amaravati by the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu Garu in the presence of Hon’ble Union Minister (Independent Charge) for Science… pic.twitter.com/L3SRmklAzQ — Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (@AP_EDB) February 7, 2026

Subject to regulatory approvals from the United States government, the initiative plans to host an IBM Quantum System Two, which would make it home to the most advanced IBM quantum computer currently available in India, the document said.

Advertisement

The project involves more than 50 partners, including IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, CDAC and CDOT, alongside Indian Institutes of Technology and quantum startups, with the state aiming to rank among the world’s top five quantum hubs.

Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh said the project aligned with India’s Rs 6,000-crore National Quantum Mission.

“The Department of Science & Technology stands firmly with Andhra Pradesh. AQV represents the bold, integrated approach India needs to become a global quantum superpower. This is national partnership for Viksit Bharat 2047,” Singh said .

As part of the launch, TCS and IBM announced plans to make IBM’s quantum computers accessible via cloud services across India, allowing researchers and enterprises to run quantum algorithms remotely, the document said.

Advertisement

Sandip Patel, managing director of IBM India and South Asia, said the company was looking forward to “bringing advanced quantum computing technology to Amaravati to provide Indian researchers, academia, and enterprises access to world-class quantum computing capabilities”.