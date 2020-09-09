Android 11 now available on select devices; read about key features here

After months of betas, Android 11 is now officially available. Rolling out starting Tuesday, the Android 11 will be available for download on select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and Realme phones. More partners OEMs will be launching and upgrading devices over the coming months. Users can visit g.co/androidbeta to check eligibly of their device.

Key features of Android 11

Google says that the 11th version of the Android is all about helping users get to what's important on their phone with easier ways to help manage conversations, connected devices, privacy, and much more. To start with, Google is making it easy to manage conversations in one spot. In Android 11, conversations across messaging apps will be moved to a dedicated space in the notifications section. Users will be able to prioritise conversations from the key people as well so that they never end up missing an important message. Users will be able to respond to important conversations using bubbles, without having to switch back and forth apps.

The new software update supports built-in screen recording - users will be able to capture and share what's happening on the phone. Users can also record sound from mic, device or both without any extra app.

Google has introduced new ways to control connected devices and media. By long pressing the power button, all smart devices can be accessed in one place. For instance, users will be able to control connected devices like your thermostat or smart lock with a tap. Even media controls have been redesigned and are more helpful than ever.

Android Auto now works wirelessly for all phones running Android 11 as long as the user has a compatible vehicle. This can come handy for getting directions with a tap, talk to send a text, play favourite media and get help from Google Assistant.

Focusing on privacy and data control, there is an addition of one-time permissions. Using this feature, the user will be able to grant one-time access to sensitive permissions such a microphone, camera and location. For the apps that have not been used in a while, Android will now auto-reset permissions and notify accordingly. User can always decide to re-grant the app permissions next time they use the app.

With Android 11, bug fixes will be available soon, without having to wait for the full OS update. With additional Google Play system update-modules, even more security and privacy fixes can be sent to the phone from Google Play.

For Android Enterprise users, Android 11 brings the privacy protections on a personally-owned device to the company-owned device. The work profile gives the IT department tools to manage a device without monitoring your profile data or activity on your phone.

For those using Pixel 2 or above will get additional features to organise and manage their phone, like app suggestions on the home screen based on daily routines, and new overview actions that allow to take a screenshot of an app and select text and images, and more.

