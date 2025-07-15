Android and ChromeOS to merge into one platform, confirms Google's Sameer Samat

Google has officially confirmed it is merging Android and ChromeOS into a unified platform, an ambitious move that could redefine how its ecosystem works across laptops, tablets and phones.

Sameer Samat, President of the Android Ecosystem at Google, revealed the company’s plans in an interview with TechRadar, marking the first public acknowledgement of the long-speculated merger. “We're going to be combining ChromeOS and Android into a single platform, and I am very interested in how people are using their laptops these days and what they're getting done,” he said.

Samat posted on X (formerly Twitter): “we're building the ChromeOS experience on top of Android underlying technology to unlock new levels of performance, iterate faster, & make your laptop + phone work better together. I'm excited about it!”

Although Samat did not provide a specific timeline, he confirmed that the effort has been in motion since 2023. The goal is to bring tighter integration between devices, offering users an experience more akin to Apple’s ecosystem, where iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Watches work together seamlessly.

Building the foundation for a unified OS

Google began laying the groundwork last year by folding parts of the Android kernel into ChromeOS. This behind-the-scenes shift was aimed at improving AI support across form factors and accelerating software development. The new direction suggests that future Chromebooks could ship with the unified platform, optimised for Android apps, improved performance, and deeper connectivity with smartphones.

Samat’s comments also coincide with the rollout of Android 16, which he called the “biggest design change in Android in three or four years.” The update introduces the new Material 3 Expressive design, improved tablet support, and a dedicated desktop mode for multitasking on larger screens and external displays, all signs that Android is evolving beyond mobile.

Why this matters for users

For the average user, the merger could lead to better cross-device continuity, making everyday tasks like switching from a phone to a laptop or tablet more intuitive. While Google has yet to reveal product details or timelines, reports suggest a Pixel-branded laptop codenamed “Snowy” could act as a launch device for the new unified platform.

“Android and ChromeOS always felt like two ways to tackle similar challenges,” said Jason Howell, former CNET journalist, in a comment to CNET. “Merging them lets Google focus its resources on one unified platform that works across devices.”

The transition may take years to fully roll out, but the message is clear: Google is betting big on convergence, and the first steps are already underway.