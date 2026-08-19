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Android users just got one of Chrome’s biggest Gemini upgrades; Here's what's changing

Android users just got one of Chrome’s biggest Gemini upgrades; Here's what's changing

Google is bringing Gemini into Chrome on Android in the US, adding webpage summaries, AI assistance and automated browsing, while Indian Android users still await access to the feature.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 10:56 AM IST
Android users just got one of Chrome’s biggest Gemini upgrades; Here's what's changingGemini in Chrome brings AI-powered browsing tools to Android users, starting in the US.

Browsing on your phone could soon become less dependent on switching between tabs, copying information and moving between different apps. Google is bringing Gemini directly into Chrome for Android, allowing the AI assistant to understand the webpage you are viewing and help you find, compare and create information without leaving the browser.

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The feature is currently rolling out to Android users in the US, expanding Gemini in Chrome beyond desktop devices.

Gemini can summarise webpages and answer questions

With Gemini in Chrome, you can ask the AI to summarise a webpage when you want the key information without reading the entire page. You can also ask questions about the content you are viewing, making it easier to understand or find specific information.

Must Read: Out of Google Photos storage? Simple ways to free space without losing your memories

Gemini can also work with other Google apps, including Google Calendar and Google Keep, allowing you to access relevant information without constantly switching between apps.

The AI assistant can also use Nano Banana to generate or edit images while you browse, adding creative tools directly to the Chrome experience.

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Auto Browse can handle multi-step tasks

One of the more advanced features is Auto Browse, which allows Gemini to carry out multiple steps on the web instead of simply answering a question. The feature is available to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US.

For example, you can ask Gemini to help plan a trip by checking hotels, comparing prices and availability and moving through different booking pages. It can also help compare products, find deals, make restaurant reservations, schedule appointments and assist with travel bookings.

Must Read: Google plans new AI Chip to improve Gemini AI performance: All details

This could save you time when a task requires several searches and repeated actions across different websites.

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Google adds safeguards for AI browsing

Giving an AI the ability to interact with websites also raises security concerns. Google says Auto Browse has protections against prompt-injection attacks, where hidden instructions on a webpage could attempt to manipulate the AI.

Gemini will also ask for your approval before carrying out certain sensitive actions, giving you control over important steps rather than allowing the AI to complete everything automatically.

What about Gemini in Chrome in India?

For Indian Android users, there is a catch. Gemini in Chrome on Android is currently available only in the US, according to Google's support information. So, Android users in India cannot access this new mobile Chrome integration yet.

However, Gemini in Chrome is already available on desktop in India. Google has also expanded desktop availability to India with support for several Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

So, if you are in India and want to use Gemini in Chrome, you can access it on a supported desktop, but you will have to wait for Google's Android rollout to reach the country.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 10:56 AM IST
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