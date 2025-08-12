Anthropic adds chat history recall to Claude, letting users resume projects across devices

Anthropic has rolled out a new memory feature for its Claude chatbot, enabling users to retrieve and reference past conversations on request. The function, unveiled on Monday, is designed to help users seamlessly continue projects without having to restart discussions from scratch.

In a YouTube demonstration, a user asked Claude what they had been working on before a vacation. The chatbot searched previous chats, summarised the content, and suggested continuing the same project. “Never lose track of your work again,” Anthropic wrote in its announcement. “Claude now remembers your past conversations, so you can seamlessly continue projects, reference previous discussions, and build on your ideas without starting from scratch every time.”

Advertisement

The feature works on web, desktop, and mobile versions of Claude, and can separate conversations into different projects and workspaces. It is available starting today for Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers via the “Search and reference chats” option under profile settings, with broader availability planned soon.

However, the tool differs from persistent memory functions such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Anthropic spokesperson Ryan Donegan clarified that Claude will only retrieve and reference past chats when prompted and will not build a long-term user profile.

The update comes amid intensified competition between Anthropic and OpenAI, as both companies expand features like voice interaction, larger context windows, and new subscription tiers. Last week, OpenAI launched GPT-5, while Anthropic is reportedly seeking funding at a valuation of up to $170 billion.

Advertisement

Memory features have sparked debate in recent weeks, with ChatGPT’s persistent recall capabilities drawing both praise and criticism. Some users have embraced it for productivity and personal reflection, while others have raised concerns over privacy and potential mental health effects.