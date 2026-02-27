Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei refuses Pentagon requests to remove AI safety restrictions

Anthropic and the US Department of Defence (DoD) have been in talks about removing AI safety restrictions, such as bans on fully autonomous weapons or domestic surveillance. However, the AI startup has refused to budge, with CEO Dario Amodei stating the company "cannot in good conscience," in a recent company statement released on February 26.

Reportedly, the DoD has threatened the AI company to cancel its $200 million contract and label it as “supply chain risk" if the company does not agree with the requests. Now, Amodei calls for a reconsideration, as it will not change the company’s position.

Amodei said, “These threats do not change our position: we cannot in good conscience accede to their request.” He further added that, “Our strong preference is to continue to serve the Department and our warfighters—with our two requested safeguards in place.”

Why Anthropic stands still on AI safety restrictions

Anthropic is firm on removing AI safety restrictions as per DoD requests, because it believes that “AI can undermine, rather than defend, democratic values.” The company statement also notes that the mass domestic surveillance and access to fully autonomous weapons were never included in the contract with the Department of War.

Anthropic said that requests are “simply outside the bounds of what today’s technology can safely and reliably do.” The company further states that removing AI-powered surveillance could threaten basic freedoms, and if such surveillance is allowed, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s safe or legal.

For fully autonomous weapons, Anthropic says that “frontier AI systems are simply not reliable enough to power fully autonomous weapons. We will not knowingly provide a product that puts America’s warfighters and civilians at risk.”

Now, as the discussion intensifies, the BBC reported that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has requested a meeting with Amodei for further deliberation on the matter.