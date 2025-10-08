Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei visits India to open Bengaluru office and explore partnership with Reliance Industries

Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei is in India this week to strengthen the company’s presence in its second-largest market after the United States. The visit includes plans to open a new office in Bengaluru and explore a potential partnership with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, according to TechCrunch.

Amodei is expected to visit Mumbai to meet Ambani and senior executives at Reliance Industries, which owns India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio. Sources told TechCrunch that the companies have been in discussions for several months about bringing Anthropic’s Claude AI assistant to a wider Indian audience.

India, home to more than a billion internet users, has become an increasingly important region for Anthropic. The country now accounts for the second-highest share of traffic to Claude’s website after the United States, and several Indian AI startups are already integrating Claude’s models into their products for both domestic and global markets.

In August, Reliance Industries launched a new division called Reliance Intelligence, focused on building AI infrastructure and enterprise solutions alongside major technology partners such as Google and Meta. The conglomerate had also been exploring a potential collaboration with OpenAI earlier this year, though plans to announce that partnership were delayed after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman postponed his India visit.

Later this week, Amodei will travel to Bengaluru, where Anthropic is set to officially open its first India office on Thursday. The company’s EMEA head Guillaume Princen and startups chief Daniel Delaney are accompanying him. Venture capital firms including Accel and Lightspeed are hosting dedicated sessions with Anthropic executives to help Indian startups learn how to integrate Claude into their products.

Anthropic’s Claude app has seen rapid growth in India. According to Appfigures, downloads in the country rose 48 percent year-over-year in September to about 767,000, while consumer spending surged 572 percent to $195,000. The figures remain small compared with the United States, where consumer spending on the app hit $2.5 million last month.

Anthropic joins a growing list of AI companies targeting India’s expanding market. AI search startup Perplexity has already partnered with Bharti Airtel to offer its Pro subscription to more than 360 million users and has tailored its service for local audiences.

Anthropic has yet to comment publicly on its India plans.