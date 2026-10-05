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Anthropic Claude models get local inference in India via Amazon Bedrock: What it means for you

Anthropic Claude models get local inference in India via Amazon Bedrock: What it means for you

Claude is now available through Amazon Bedrock with India-only inference, giving businesses and developers a way to use Anthropic’s latest generative AI models while keeping AI processing within the country.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 1:30 PM IST
Anthropic Claude models get local inference in India via Amazon Bedrock: What it means for youAnthropic brings Claude inference to India, targeting regulated enterprises and sensitive AI workloads.

Anthropic has made Claude models available with in-country inference in India through Amazon Bedrock, allowing requests sent through the India endpoint to be processed within the country. The company announced that Claude Opus 5, Claude Sonnet 5, and Claude Haiku 4.5 are now live under the setup, addressing a key requirement for Indian organisations handling sensitive data.

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According to Anthropic, India is one of Claude’s largest global markets and has one of its most technically advanced developer communities. Local inference has also been a recurring demand from financial institutions, government bodies and large enterprises that operate under strict regulatory and data-handling standards. The company says the move follows its August commitment to bring Claude inference to India and marks a longer-term investment in the market.

Must Read: Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon set to testify as New York City weighs AI rules

Claude comes to India with enterprise controls

With the India endpoint, Claude requests are processed on servers located within the country. AWS says the capability is designed to help regulated organisations, including banks, insurers and public institutions, move AI workloads from pilots into production while meeting data residency requirements.

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Claude deployments through Amazon Bedrock also provide audit trails and access controls for risk and compliance teams. Early customers including Reliance and CRED tested the capability during its private preview, highlighting lower latency, performance, resilience and the ability to keep data within Indian borders.

Must Read: AI’s $4.7 trillion global opportunity: What it could mean for Indian companies and investors

TCS, Kotak Bank, Mahindra Group, NPCI, Data Security Council of India, Godrej Industries, Freshworks, Swiggy and Invideo also highlighted local processing, governance, security or performance as important factors. NPCI is building its AiNxt agentic AI platform using Claude, while DSCI uses Claude-powered agents for code, infrastructure and security reviews.

Anthropic expands its India ecosystem

Anthropic opened its Bengaluru office in February and has continued expanding its India team and partnerships. India recorded some of the highest registrations for the Claude Partner Network, while Indian companies now feature across its Global Premier, Preferred and Select tiers. Its first Claude Certification for Partners event in Bengaluru certified up to 5,000 people.

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Claude is already used by banks such as Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and NPCI. In the IT services sector, companies such as TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, LTM, and LTTS also use Claude. And companies include Reliance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Godrej Industries, CRED, Razorpay, Swiggy, Zomato, Invideo, Freshworks, Emergent, Rocket and Atlan. TCS is rolling it out to 50,000 associates, while Infosys has established an Anthropic Centre of Excellence.

Anthropic also says researchers and nonprofits use Claude, including AI-for-Science projects involving antivenom, vaccine and cancer research, and stellar-physics algorithms, as well as Civis and Digital Green’s public-interest work.

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Published on: Oct 5, 2026 1:30 PM IST
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