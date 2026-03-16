Anthropic doubled Claude's limits until March 27: What you need to know

Anthropic is rolling out double Claude limits to thank its loyal users. These extra user limits will be available across all subscription tiers, including Free, Pro, Max, and Team, from March 13 to March 27, allowing users to access double the normal usage limits during off-peak hours.

Anthropic noted that the extra limit applies outside weekday peak hours, which are 8 AM to 2 PM ET (6:30 PM IST to 11:30 PM IST), allowing users to leverage AI twice as much as usual during those times. In addition, users don’t need to enable separate settings; the higher limit is applied automatically.

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What makes the usage even more enticing is that it will be available across multiple systems, including Claude’s web, desktop app and mobile versions. The limit also applies to Claude tools such as Cowork, Claude Code, Claude for Excel and Claude for PowerPoint.

Anthropic is providing a double user limit as a thank-you gesture to its users. The company shared an X (formerly Twitter) post to announce the new temporary benefit. The post said, “A small thank you to everyone using Claude: We’re doubling usage outside our peak hours for the next two weeks.”

A small thank you to everyone using Claude: We’re doubling usage outside our peak hours for the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/W7TEBPditq — Claude (@claudeai) March 14, 2026

Well, it's not the first time Anthropic has appreciated its users, as it pulled a similar move in December 2025. Last time, it doubled the limits for Pro and Max subscribers from December 25 to December 31. However, the recent promotion goes beyond subscribers as it is now available to Free and Team plan holders too, leaving only Enterprise users on the outside.

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Amid Anthropic’s fight with the U.S. military and the “supply chain risk” label, the company has been in the limelight for refusing the AI deal. On the other hand, OpenAI was quick to make a deal with the U.S military, which drove many users to switch from ChatGPT to Claude. However, Anthropic has not officially said that its recent promotion is related to the current dispute. However, the timing coincides with growing attention and interest in the chatbot.