Anthropic expands Claude Cowork with new enterprise plugins for finance, HR, engineering and others

On February 24, Anthropic launched new plugins and tools for its enterprise AI platform, Claude Cowork. These new tools are designed for Claude AI to support specific departmental workflows such as human resources, finance, design and engineering.

The update brings "private plugin marketplaces," which will allow enterprises to build, secure, and distribute AI agents tailored for specific workflows. The announcement comes as Anthropic doubles down on its strategy to turn Claude into a "full collaborator," providing a suite of new AI tools that are directly integrated into Google Drive, Gmail, DocuSign, FactSet, and other tools, enabling Claude to access live enterprise data securely

Private plugin marketplaces

According to the Anthropic blog post, private plugin marketplaces let enterprises build, manage and distribute tailored plugins, connectors and skills across teams. It also consists of a unified “Customise” dashboard that gives administrators control to oversee all plugins, connectors, and security protocols in one place.

In addition, Claude Cowork can now perform multi-step tasks across different software applications. It can now analyse data from Microsoft Excel and automatically convert the data into a PowerPoint presentation. The company said it can “work end-to-end and pass context between apps.”

Anthropic’s set of pre-built plugins is designed for real job functions across departments like HR, finance, design, and engineering. It can help perform tasks like drafting offer letters, onboarding plans for HRs, building UX critique frameworks, user research plans, and more for designers, summarising standups, building and deploying tasks for engineers, and much more.

Availability

The updated plugin experience and administrative controls are rolling out now to Claude Team and Enterprise subscribers. The cross-app orchestration between Excel and PowerPoint is available in research preview for all paid users on the Mac and Windows desktop applications.