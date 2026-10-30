Anthropic explains how Claude flags conversations that may involve harmful activity

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How does Claude's self-assessment system work?

According to Anthropic's official research announcement, the system is called self-assessment. It works by asking Claude to evaluate a conversation's safety immediately after generating a response. The chatbot then produces a short assessment identifying whether the interaction involves potentially harmful activity.

The assessment can include the reason for flagging a conversation, the category of potential harm, its priority level and whether Claude refused the user's request. These assessments are not displayed to users and are instead used for additional safety monitoring and offline review.

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Anthropic says the system is running across a large portion of Claude's global traffic and is available on every Claude model released since Fable 5. It has been operating since June.

The company also reported that, on Claude Fable 5, the system identifies 78% of potentially harmful conversations flagged by a more resource-intensive classifier. For high-priority conversations, the figure increases to 94%, with a reported false-positive rate of 1%.

Does Claude automatically report or block you?

Not exactly. Anthropic says self-assessment currently works as a passive monitoring system. It flags conversations for further investigation but does not independently block harmful requests. The company continues to rely on its existing real-time safeguards to prevent harmful interactions.

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Anthropic also says the system does not collect additional data of yours. It reviews conversations Claude has already processed under the company's existing data-handling policies. However, flagged conversations may be retained for investigation under applicable policies.

The company acknowledges that the system is not foolproof and may miss harmful activity, especially when you deliberately try to bypass its safeguards.