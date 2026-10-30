Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Anthropic explains how Claude flags conversations that may involve harmful activity

Anthropic explains how Claude flags conversations that may involve harmful activity

Anthropic is using Claude itself as an additional layer of safety monitoring, allowing the AI chatbot to identify potentially harmful interactions that may otherwise escape detection.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 1:00 PM IST
Anthropic explains how Claude flags conversations that may involve harmful activity Anthropic's Claude uses a self-assessment system to identify potentially harmful conversations.

Anthropic's Claude AI chatbot has another layer of safety monitoring that could change how the company identifies potentially harmful activity on its platform. The AI company has developed a system that allows Claude to assess its own conversations after responding to users and flag interactions that may require further investigation. The system is designed to identify misuse, including potentially harmful requests, even when they do not fall into categories covered by existing safety classifiers.

Advertisement

However, this does not mean that every flagged conversation is automatically treated as a policy violation or that Claude blocks the user from continuing the conversation. Instead, the assessments act as an additional monitoring mechanism that helps Anthropic identify suspicious activity and prioritise cases for human review.

MUST READ | ‘AI could end humanity in...’: Why this former Google engineer stopped retirement plans

How does Claude's self-assessment system work?

According to Anthropic's official research announcement, the system is called self-assessment. It works by asking Claude to evaluate a conversation's safety immediately after generating a response. The chatbot then produces a short assessment identifying whether the interaction involves potentially harmful activity.

The assessment can include the reason for flagging a conversation, the category of potential harm, its priority level and whether Claude refused the user's request. These assessments are not displayed to users and are instead used for additional safety monitoring and offline review.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Google launches Gemini 4 Carbon AI model for cybersecurity and coding, limits initial access

Anthropic says the system is running across a large portion of Claude's global traffic and is available on every Claude model released since Fable 5. It has been operating since June.

The company also reported that, on Claude Fable 5, the system identifies 78% of potentially harmful conversations flagged by a more resource-intensive classifier. For high-priority conversations, the figure increases to 94%, with a reported false-positive rate of 1%.

Does Claude automatically report or block you?

Not exactly. Anthropic says self-assessment currently works as a passive monitoring system. It flags conversations for further investigation but does not independently block harmful requests. The company continues to rely on its existing real-time safeguards to prevent harmful interactions.

Advertisement

Anthropic also says the system does not collect additional data of yours. It reviews conversations Claude has already processed under the company's existing data-handling policies. However, flagged conversations may be retained for investigation under applicable policies.

The company acknowledges that the system is not foolproof and may miss harmful activity, especially when you deliberately try to bypass its safeguards.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more