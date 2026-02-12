Anthropic pledges to cover electricity cost increases linked to AI data centres in the US

Artificial intelligence (AI) developer Anthropic has unveiled a significant new policy to address one of the biggest criticisms facing AI infrastructure: the strain that power-hungry data centres can place on local electricity grids and consumer bills.

In a blog post on 11 February, the company pledged to ensure that the expansion of its AI data centres does not translate into higher electricity costs for households and businesses.

Anthropic argues that training and operating frontier AI systems will increasingly demand enormous amounts of electricity, potentially gigawatts of power over the coming years.

Data centres require new transmission lines, substations and connections to the grid, all of which traditionally contribute to increased utility rates for local consumers. The company’s announcement is designed to ensure that those costs are borne by Anthropic itself rather than ratepayers.

According to the press release, the United States will need substantial new data-centre capacity to maintain competitiveness in AI and national security, but Anthropic emphasised that this should not lead to higher bills for ordinary people.

The programme centres on several core commitments that seek to internalise the economic impact of its infrastructure build-out, including financing all grid upgrade costs required to connect its data centres, absorbing expenses that would otherwise be passed on to electricity consumers.

Where sufficient local generation capacity does not yet exist, Anthropic plans to work with utilities and independent experts to estimate and cover any price increases stemming from additional demand. The company also intends to invest in technologies that ease stress on the electrical grid, including systems that reduce peak demand and tools to optimise grid performance.

Beyond power costs, Anthropic says its data-centre projects will support local employment and include measures to address environmental effects, such as efficient cooling methods.

The commitments apply directly to facilities where Anthropic builds or partners on data-centre construction. In cases where the company leases capacity from third-party cloud providers, it is exploring additional options to mitigate impacts.

The announcement also aligns with similar commitments from other major tech companies. For example, Microsoft recently pledged to work with regional utilities to ensure its massive data-centre expansion does not unduly burden local energy markets.

Anthropic’s chief executive, Dario Amodei, framed the initiative as part of a broader vision for “responsible AI infrastructure” that extends beyond algorithms to address the physical and economic systems that power them.

By pledging to cover costs traditionally passed on to electricity customers, Anthropic is setting a precedent in the tech sector. If other AI firms adopt similar models, it could ease one of the most politically and socially sensitive aspects of data-centre expansion.

However, the long-term effectiveness of these measures and the willingness of the broader industry to follow suit remain to be seen as AI’s energy demands continue to rise.