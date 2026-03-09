Anthropic sues Donald Trump administration over ‘supply chain risk’ blacklist

Anthropic has filed a lawsuit against the administration of Donald Trump after the artificial intelligence startup was officially designated a “supply chain risk,” a move that effectively blacklists the company from US federal and defense-related work.
Key details of the lawsuit
According to the complaint, several federal contracts are being canceled, while existing and potential private-sector agreements are now at risk, potentially jeopardizing hundreds of millions of dollars in near-term revenue.
‘Supply chain risk’ designation
The US government last week formally labeled Anthropic a supply chain risk, a classification historically applied to companies linked to foreign adversaries or considered security threats to government infrastructure.
Because of the designation:
Anthropic argues the move was imposed without proper legal process and threatens its constitutional rights, including protections under the First Amendment.
Trump’s criticism of the company
President Trump has publicly attacked the company and its leadership. In a social media post last month, he directed federal agencies to “immediately cease” using Anthropic technology.
“We will decide the fate of our Country — NOT some out-of-control, Radical Left AI company run by people who have no idea what the real world is all about,” Trump wrote.
What’s at stake
Anthropic says the designation could:
The lawsuit seeks to overturn the designation and block the government from enforcing restrictions against the company.
