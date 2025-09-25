Apna.co launches AI-powered tool 'Apna Safety' to curb job scams in India during festive hiring

Bengaluru-based jobs and careers platform Apna.co has introduced an artificial intelligence-driven verification system, Apna Safety, aimed at reducing fraudulent recruitment practices during India’s peak festive hiring period.

The tool verifies recruiters using official business records, domain checks and digital activity patterns to assign a credibility score. According to the company, its pilot programme in August and September 2025 verified more than 146,000 recruiters, leading to a 45% reduction in scam exposure for jobseekers. Apna also reported a 60% drop in safety-related complaints on its app during the same period, with its Play Store rating improving to 4.7.

How does Apna Safety work?

Apna Safety enables candidates to check recruiter authenticity through the platform by entering a phone number. Recruiters are flagged as active, blocked or unregistered, and suspicious profiles can be reported directly. The AI system cross-references company information against GST, PAN and CIN records, while individual recruiter details are validated using Aadhaar. Recruiters who fail the checks are restricted or blocked.

The feature also identifies common scam patterns, such as demands for registration fees, security deposits, training charges or salary transfers. Candidates receive real-time alerts within the app when such red flags are detected.

Commenting on the launch, Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO of Apna.co, said: “With AI-powered Apna Safety, we are setting a new standard for verification and accountability in the hiring ecosystem and moving decisively toward a scam-free job market. Our mission is clear: every Indian should be able to pursue opportunity with confidence, dignity, and safety.”

Data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) shows that cyber frauds cost Indians over ₹22,800 crore in 2024, with job scams and part-time work-from-home schemes forming the largest category of complaints. Industry estimates suggest job-related scams alone accounted for losses of about ₹5,100 crore, particularly affecting freshers and frontline workers in sectors such as e-commerce, logistics, telecalling and customer support.