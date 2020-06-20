Apple's 2nd Gen iPhone SE to be made in India soon, says report

US smartphone giant Apple Inc is reportedly planning to manufacture its latest iPhone SE in India to avoid the 20 per cent tax needed for imported smartphones in the country.

According to a report, Apple's manufacturing partner for India - a Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron - has already started the process of receiving components to make the 2020 iPhone SE in India.

The company started manufacturing some of its iPhone models in India back in 2017 and was able to save on taxes through this process on some of its smartphone models. The report also revealed that at least one of Apple's Chinese suppliers had been asked to start shipping components for the 2020 iPhone SE to Wistron from July.

2020 iPhone SE specifications

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 is the perfect amalgamation of iPhone 8 and iPhone 11. It has the same SoC chipset as of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 pro and the outsides of the iPhone 8. The smartphone features a 4.7-inch Retina HD Display and has a glass front and back with an aluminium frame.

The iPhone SE 2020 is powered by Apple's most powerful chipset, the A13 Bionic chipset, which is also available in iPhone 11 series. The smartphone is available in three storage options- the 64GB, 128GB and the 256GB.

In terms of the camera the iPhone SE 2020 sports a 12MP rear camera f/1.8 aperture Wide camera. The camera includes the Portrait mode, along with six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control.

On the front, the iPhone SE 2020 has a 7MP camera, which is also capable of taking stunning portraits using machine learning and monocular depth estimation.

The iPhone SE is available in Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED. The iPhone SE is priced at Rs 42,000 for the base model in India. The smartphone is also water and dust resistant and has SIM LTE, Bluetooth 5, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

The iPhone SE 2020 also brings back the age-old Touch ID, that was last seen in the iPhone 8 series.

Also Read: Galwan valley standoff: Well-prepared, suitably deployed to respond, says Air Force chief

Also Read: Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan: PM Modi launches scheme to boost livelihood in villages