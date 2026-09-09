Apple AirPods 5 launched with best-in-class ANC, Siri AI and Live Translation

AirPods 5 also add a more natural Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness. The lineup starts at $129 (approximately ₹12,300), while a Wireless Charging Case version costs $149(approximately ₹14,200) and adds longer battery life and on-stem volume controls. Pre-orders begin today, with sales starting September 18 worldwide, according to Apple.

AirPods 5: ANC and improved sound

AirPods 5 use a multiport acoustic architecture to deliver richer sound across more ear shapes. Personalised Spatial Audio is immersive and dynamic, while Transparency mode makes voices and nearby sounds feel more natural. Adaptive Audio blends ANC and Transparency based on surroundings, and Conversation Awareness lowers media volume when the user speaks. The earbuds offer improved resistance to dust, sweat and water.

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For iPhones, Siri AI offers context, app actions and broad world knowledge, while users can answer Siri with a nod or shake of the head. Live Translation works through the Translate app and can be activated by pressing both stems, saying “Siri, start Live Translation,” or using the iPhone Action button.

AirPods 5: Wireless case, battery and price

The $149 (approximately ₹14,200) AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case add a force sensor with stem-based volume swipe, a first for the open-ear. They offer up to five hours of ANC playback and up to 22 hours with the case. The case supports Apple Watch chargers, Qi-compatible chargers and USB-C.

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AirPods 5 use 40% recycled material, 35 percent renewable energy in manufacturing and fibre-based packaging. Pre-orders start today, with store availability from September 18.