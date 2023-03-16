Apple AirPods now Made-in-India as Foxconn bags new order

Apple has been on a mission to ramp up its prouction in India and the latest addition to it's India-made product list is going to be the AirPods.

Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn has won an order to make AirPods and it plans to build a factory in India to produce them, Reuters news reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Foxconn, popular for manufacturing about 70 per cent of world's total iPhone will now foray into the manufacturing of AirPods.

Foxconn will invest more than $200 million in the new India AirPod plant in the southern Indian state of Telangana, the report added.

It further explained that Foxconn officials had debated internally for months about whether to assemble AirPods due to relatively lower profit margins on making the device, but ultimately opted to go ahead with the deal to "reinforce engagement" with Apple

Apple initiated the talk of assembling the wireless earphone in India, according to the report.

Apple's India push has become more strong recently. This happened after China's Zero COVID policy led to a global crunch of iPhones around the world.

Foxconn goes head to head with companies like Wistron and Pegatron to bag such orders in India. Currently all of them have manufacturing facilities in India.

Earlier this month, Foxconn confirmed the setting up of a new manufacturing plant in Telangana’s Kongara Kalan. It is expected to create over 1 lakh jobs.

