Apple, Amazon resume advertising on Twitter, Elon Musk says thanks

Amazon and Apple have resumed advertising on Twitter. Elon Musk confirmed himself that Apple has resumed complete advertising activity on Twitter. Another report suggests that Amazon has also committed to a $100 million a year budget for advertising on Twitter. This move comes days after Twitter sent out a mail to advertisers giving them financial incentives to return to the platform.

According to a report by Platformer, Amazon has decided to spend $100 million in Twitter advertising. However, some reports suggest that the company never completely stopped advertising on the platform.

During one Twitter Spaces interaction, Musk also confirmed that Apple has resumed complete advertising activity on the platform. This also comes a few days after Elon Musk met Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple HQ.

Elon Musk also put out a tweet thanking advertisers for returning to Twitter. In his post he said, “Just a note to thank advertisers for returning to Twitter.”

Advertising could be one way Apple and Musk came to an agreement about the 30 per cent tax on Twitter subscriptions. Last week, Musk made some controversial statements about Apple and even claimed to be ready to go to war with the company if they don’t remove the 30 per cent tax on the App Store. There doesn’t seem to be a definite resolution to his problem. However, the earnings in advertising could offset some of the losses made in paying taxes.

