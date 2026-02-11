Apple and Google commit to making their app stores 'fairer and more transparent' in the UK

Tech giants Apple and Google have committed to a series of reforms designed to make their mobile app stores "fairer and more transparent" for thousands of developers, according to the UK’s competition watchdog.

The agreement, announced on 10 February by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and reported by Reuters, follows the regulator's decision last October to designate both companies as having "strategic market status" in the smartphone sector. This classification gave the CMA enhanced powers to demand changes that boost competition in an area where Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android hold an effective duopoly.

Under the new commitments, both firms have pledged to review apps in a "fair, objective, and transparent" manner. This move addresses long-standing complaints from developers regarding inconsistent, opaque, or seemingly biased decision-making processes when submitting software for approval.

The package of measures includes clearer guidelines and fairer treatment during the approval process to prevent companies from favouring their own applications, a commitment not to use data gathered from third-party developers in a way that gives their own competing products an unfair advantage and allowing developers to be able to request access to more of Apple’s iOS features (such as NFC technology) allowing them to build competing services for digital wallets and live translation.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, described the move as an "important first step" in the regulator's tougher new regime for digital markets.

"The ability to secure immediate commitments from Apple and Google reflects the unique flexibility of the UK digital markets competition regime and offers a practical route to swiftly address the concerns we’ve identified," Cardell said.

While the agreement marks a milestone, the CMA noted that it does not yet address the contentious issue of the commission fees (up to 30%) charged on app sales, a matter that remains under ongoing discussion.

Despite agreeing to the changes, both companies have reportedly maintained that their existing practices were robust.

As per reports, Apple has said that it "appreciated the positive and ongoing dialogue" with the British regulator and added that "the commitments announced today allow Apple to continue advancing important privacy and security innovations for users and great opportunities for developers."

Google expressed confidence in its current policies, describing them as already being "fair and objective," but said it welcomed the opportunity to resolve the CMA's concerns collaboratively.

The CMA is now consulting with market participants on the proposed packages. If approved, the commitments are expected to come into effect from 1 April 2026.

What it means for India

While the deal between Apple, Google and the CMA is subject to EU and UK regulation, it can have a greater domino effect worldwide, especially for India, where the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been investigating Apple and Google for alleged unfair practices on their respective app stores.

If the deal with the UK's CMA comes into effect, it may make it harder for both Apple and Google to defend their arguments to Indian courts that such overhauls of their policies and practices are technically impossible, given that both Tech giants voluntarily agreed to make changes to their stores.

India's biggest point of contention remains the 15-30% commisson charged by Apple and Google, a point which the UK's CMA has steered clear of in its arguments.