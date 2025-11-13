Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE unveil ‘iPhone Pocket’: A phone case you can wear!

Apple and renowned design house ISSEY MIYAKE have announced the iPhone Pocket, an iPhone accessory designed to change how users wear and carry their most essential device.

The product, unveiled on November 11, 2025, is the result of a creative alliance centred on shared principles of craftsmanship, simplicity, and utility. Inspired by the Japanese design concept of “a piece of cloth,” it is designed to carry all iPhone models along with other small, pocketable objects.

It is set to launch on Friday, November 14, via Apple.com and Apple Stores in select global markets.

Advertisement

3D Knit Design and Utility

The core of the iPhone Pocket's design is its singular 3D-knitted construction by ISSEY MIYAKE. This ribbed, open structure echoes the brand’s iconic pleated clothing, allowing it to stretch and conform to any iPhone, while also accommodating other pocketable items like AirPods or keys, leading some to draw comparisons and call it an iPhone “sock”.

The design fully encloses the device, but when stretched, the open textile reveals part of the phone’s screen, offering a quick glimpse at notifications.

The Pocket can be tied to bags or worn directly on the body, with options including a palette of eight colours for the short strap design ($149.95/ ~ Rs. 13,300) and three colours for the long strap design ($229.95/ ~Rs. 20,400).

Advertisement

Why it Exists, Why it Matters - As per Apple

Yoshiyuki Miyamae, design director of MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO, highlighted the accessory's emotional connection to the user. “The design of iPhone Pocket speaks to the bond between iPhone and its user... it explores the concept of ‘the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way.’ The simplicity of its design echoes what we practice at ISSEY MIYAKE, the idea of leaving things less defined to allow for possibilities and personal interpretation,” Miyamae stated.

Echoing this sentiment, Apple's Vice President of Industrial Design, Molly Anderson, praised the collaboration's success. “Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight,” she noted. Anderson described the accessory as a “clever extra pocket” and emphasised the deliberate colour selection, which was “intentionally designed to mix and match with all our iPhone models and colours, allowing users to create their own personalised combination.”

Advertisement

A Nod to the Past

The last time we saw something similar from Apple was way back in 2004 when Apple launched “Socks” (Protective Cover) for the iPod, although they were priced at a much more modest $29 (~$49/Rs. 4345 - Price Converted and Adjusted for Inflation as of 2025).



The iPhone Pocket may seem like a spiritual successor to that early concept. Still, it elevates it dramatically (at least financially), transforming the purely utilitarian into a high-fashion luxury statement for the modern era. It launches on November 14, and shall be available in select Apple stores and Apple.com in France, Greater China, the US, the UK, Singapore, Italy, South Korea and Japan.

Apple has not announced any official India launch plans for it.