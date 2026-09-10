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Apple announces iOS 27 release date: Check when your iPhone gets the latest update and new features

Apple announces iOS 27 release date: Check when your iPhone gets the latest update and new features

Apple’s latest iPhone software brings new AI capabilities, redesigned experiences and performance upgrades, giving users several reasons to look forward to the next major update.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 10:24 AM IST
Apple announces iOS 27 release date: Check when your iPhone gets the latest update and new featuresApple confirms iOS 27 release date with new AI features and upgrades for iPhone users(Representative image)

Apple is set to roll out iOS 27 as a free software update, bringing a major wave of artificial intelligence features, performance improvements and new controls to compatible iPhones. The update centres on Siri AI, Apple’s next-generation assistant that can understand personal context, take actions across apps, and interact more naturally with you.

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Apple has also introduced new tools for photo editing, Safari, parental controls and accessibility, alongside refinements to its Liquid Glass design. For iPhone users, the wait is now almost over, with Apple confirming when the latest software will become available and which devices can receive it.

iOS 27 release date

Apple has confirmed that iOS 27 will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 14. The update will be available globally, although Apple notes that some features may vary by language, region and local regulations.

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For users with compatible devices, the update brings Apple Intelligence-powered features, including the new Siri AI. Siri AI will roll out in beta on September 14 for supported devices set to English, with support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish scheduled for October.

What iOS 27 brings

Siri AI is one of the biggest additions. You can use natural language to find information, work with personal content such as photos, emails and notes, and perform actions across apps including Messages, Music and Reminders.

Apple is also adding a dedicated Siri app, Siri mode in Camera, new AI-powered photo editing tools such as Spatial Reframing and an upgraded Clean Up feature. Safari gets automatic tab organisation and Notify Me, which can alert you when information on a webpage changes.

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More changes coming to iPhone

iOS 27 also introduces expanded child-safety controls, including Ask to Browse, Time Allowances and improved parental controls. Apple says Liquid Glass gets readability and customisation improvements, while app launches can be up to 30 per cent faster, Photos can load up to 70 per cent faster, and AirDrop transfers up to 80 per cent faster.

iOS 27 supports iPhone 11 and later, including the iPhone SE (2nd generation and later), as well as newer models such as the iPhone 17 series.

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Published on: Sep 10, 2026 10:24 AM IST
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