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Apple announces 'Pro and Tell' event for next week: OLED‌ ‌MacBook Pro‌ and other devices expected

Apple announces 'Pro and Tell' event for next week: OLED‌ ‌MacBook Pro‌ and other devices expected

Apple has announced a new launch event for next week. Greg Joswiak teased the event on X, hinting at new products.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 11:20 PM IST
Apple announces 'Pro and Tell' event for next week: OLED‌ ‌MacBook Pro‌ and other devices expectedApple is hosting second launch event in October.

After the launch of Apple's new generation smart home devices, the Cupertino-based tech giant has announced another launch event for October. Apple's Greg Joswiak shared a teaser video on X of new product announcements that is said to take place next week. In the post, Greg says, "Can't wait to pro and tell next week."

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Must read: Apple's next four Fridays could bring a foldable iPhone, touchscreen MacBook and more

Can’t wait to pro and tell next week. https://t.co/3wUkxwq35i

— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 19, 2026

While Apple has not confirmed the exact date of the launch, it has reportedly sent out invites for October 28, 2026, in Los Angeles. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is expected to announce refreshed MacBook and iPad Mini models. The lineup could include a new MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen and Dynamic Island. The company may also debut a14-inch MacBook Pro and a new iMac with the M6 chip.

Must read: Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook could arrive in November with OLED display, but there’s a catch

Apple is keeping October busy with another product launch, following its October 13 “Welcome Home” event. The earlier announcement focused on its smart home ecosystem, bringing updates to the Apple TV 4K and Siri Remote alongside the new HomeView hub and second-generation HomePod Mini.

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Apple October event India: Date and Time

The official Apple event date is still awaited, but as per the invites, we could expect the announcements around 10:00 AM Pacific Time, which means it will be 10:30 PM IST. While the products will be announced this month, retail availability is not expected until November 2026. Therefore, we may have to wait for the official announcement to confirm the launch date, product details, pricing, and availability in India.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 11:05 PM IST
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