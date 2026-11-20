Apple has announced 45 finalists for its 2026 App Store Awards, giving you a look at the apps and games that stood out across its ecosystem this year. The shortlist covers 13 categories, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Apple Arcade and Apple Vision Pro, along with separate categories for apps and games making a cultural impact. The selection includes tools for everyday productivity, creative work, fitness and learning, as well as games built around puzzles, exploration and multiplayer experiences.

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If you are looking for something new to try on your Apple device, here is the complete list of finalists. Apple has said the winners will be announced in the coming weeks.