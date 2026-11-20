MUST READ | Apple Maps expands in India with 300+ 3D landmarks, multilingual labels and better navigation
Apple App Store Awards 2026 - Complete list of finalists
Here are the 45 apps and games shortlisted by Apple's App Store editorial team, along with the reasons behind their selection.
1. iPhone App of the Year
- ElevenReader: Reads text aloud using natural-sounding AI voices.
- (Not Boring) Camera: Turns the iPhone into a customisable, retro-style camera.
- Raylie: Offers personalised guidance for air travel.
2. iPhone Game of the Year
- BALL x PIT: Gives the classic brick-breaking format a fresh twist.
- DAVE THE DIVER: Combines underwater exploration with fishing and restaurant management.
- Gambonanza: Introduces unexpected twists to traditional chess.
3. iPad App of the Year
- Cosmos: Helps users create and explore visual mood boards.
- Kiddopia: Offers children an interactive space for learning and play.
- Mockup: Helps users design websites and applications.
4. iPad Game of the Year
- Aniimo: Features fantasy adventures with collectible creatures.
- Arknights: Endfield: Takes players into battles on a distant moon.
- Where Winds Meet: Features cinematic martial arts combat.
5. Mac App of the Year
- Paste: Makes copying, organising and managing clipboard content easier.
- Things 3: Helps users organise everyday tasks.
- Ulysses: Offers tools for writing and creating formatted documents.
6. Mac Game of the Year
- Big Walk: Brings friends together through cooperative puzzles.
- Blue Prince: Takes players through a mysterious mansion with changing rooms.
- Crimson Desert: Offers an expansive fantasy world shaped by war.
DON'T MISS | Google Play Best Apps 2026: Adobe Premiere, Arknights takes top honour, check full list
7. Apple Arcade Game of the Year
- Perchang World: Features physics-based puzzles involving marbles.
- PowerWash Simulator: Turns cleaning dirty surfaces into a game.
- Pusheen's Place: Lets players collect cats and build their own space.
8. Apple Vision Pro App of the Year
- Adobe Premiere: Lets you edit video on a spatial canvas.
- MLB: Brings baseball live streams to a virtual viewing experience.
- Museas: Turns a living room into a virtual art gallery.
9. Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year
- Cueva de las Manos: Features puzzles involving light and shadows.
- Ping Pong Club: Brings table tennis into an immersive environment.
- Spatial Ops: Offers first-person battles in the player's surroundings.
10. Apple Watch App of the Year
- Bevel: Turns fitness data into useful health and activity insights.
- Moonlitt: Keeps users informed about upcoming lunar events.
- StressWatch: Tracks and reports stress levels in real time.
11. Apple TV App of the Year
- Case Solved: The London Files: Combines logic puzzles with a murder mystery.
- Letterboxd: Helps users discover films through recommendations from critics and friends.
- Pocket Casts: Brings podcast listening to the television screen.
12. Cultural Impact App finalists
- Brilliant: Makes mathematics and science easier to learn.
- chilli: Helps users take action on environmental issues.
- Hearing Buddy: Helps people with hearing difficulties follow conversations.
- Karrot: Encourages neighbourhood buying, selling and reuse.
- setlog: Promotes more authentic social media interactions.
- Unedo: Makes learning Spanish interactive and engaging.
13. Cultural Impact Game finalists
- and Roger: Tells a personal and emotionally challenging story.
- Consume Me: Explores the realities of eating disorders.
- PancitoMerge: Celebrates Mexican food and culinary culture.
- Sago Mini Jinja's Garden: Offers a family-friendly gardening experience.
- Spilled!: Makes cleaning polluted waterways part of its gameplay.
- Tiny Bookshop: Builds a welcoming community around a small bookshop.
When will Apple announce the winners?
Apple has not announced a specific date for the 2026 App Store Awards winners. The company says it will reveal the final selections in the coming weeks. Apple's global App Store editors chose the finalists, recognising developers for their work in innovation, design, user experience and cultural impact.