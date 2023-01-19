Apple AR glasses no more? Company reportedly shelves mixed-reality headset

Apple has reportedly shelved its plans to release augmented reality (AR) glasses due to technical challenges. According to a Bloomberg report, the company had initially planned to launch the AR glasses in 2023, but the ambitious project was eventually delayed until 2025. However, Apple has now decided to indefinitely postpone the release of the glasses.

The lightweight AR glasses were expected to be an extension of Apple’s mixed-reality headset, which is expected to be released later this year. However, the company had to face several technical challenges in developing the glasses, prompting them to put the project on hold.

Apple had initially planned to introduce the glasses after the launch of the mixed-reality headset, but they have now decided to focus on reducing the cost of the headset instead. As of now, there is no indication of when or if the company plans to launch the glasses.

The postponement of the AR glasses is a major setback for Apple, as the company has been investing heavily in the development of new augmented reality technologies. The company has already released several AR-enabled apps and has also been in talks with potential partners to develop AR-powered products.

The shelving of the AR headset plan is reminding everyone of the failed Apple AirPower wireless charging mat. It was announced by Apple in September 2017.

It was designed to charge multiple Apple devices at once, including the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. However, the product was plagued by technical difficulties and was ultimately cancelled by Apple in March 2019.

The company stated that they were unable to meet their own high standards for the product. Apple has not announced any plans to release a similar product in the future.

