Apple boosts iPhone 14 production in India by bringing in new supplier

Apple has signed a contract with another manufacturer to assemble the latest iPhone 14 series smartphones in India. The company has entered a contract with Taiwanese manufacturer Pegatron. This makes Pegatron the second Apple supplier after Foxconn to start assembling the iPhone 14 in India.

According to a report by Bloomberg news, Pegatron has become India's second iPhone 14 series supplier. This comes when the American company is facing trouble meeting production targets due to the lockdown in the region around one of its biggest Chinese suppliers.

Apple has not officially disclosed details about the signing of the new contract.

Apple currently has three Taiwanese companies manufacturing iPhones in India, including Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron. Pegatron began iPhone 12 production earlier this year. The company has a facility in Tamil Nadu which employs 7000 people.

Apple iPhone 14 was launched in September but the company has been witnessing a lower-than-expected demand for non-Pro devices. On the other hand, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been witnessing strong demand. Apple has still not commenced production of the Pro devices in India. The majority share of iPhone 14 Pro still lies with China.

Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus come with the same design as last year's iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max get a fresh look, thanks to the dynamic island feature. Last year's iPhone 13 also shares the same chipset as the iPhone 14. Apple will be maintaining a larger gap between the Pro and non-Pro models, even for next year's iPhone 15 series.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with the A16 Bionic chipset which gets a generational leap, compared to the Apple iPhone 14 series. Apple has replaced the mini with Plus but the demand for the Plus variant of iPhone 14 is also lower than what the company expected.



