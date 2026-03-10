Apple boosts iPhone production in India to 25%: Report

Apple Inc is ramping up iPhone manufacturing in India, as it moves to reduce dependence on China due to ongoing trade tensions and tariff risks. The Bloomberg report states that the tech giant is manufacturing nearly 25% of iPhones in the country as Apple accelerates its India push.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The report stated that Apple has scaled iPhone production in India by about 53% in 2025, producing nearly 55 million units, up from 36 million units in 2024. This showcases a massive dependence in the country as Apple produces about 230 million iPhones globally in a year.

The expansion in India comes as iPhones shipped from China reportedly faced major challenges due to uncertain US tariffs amid tensions between the United States and China. Due to this reason, exporting iPhones from China to the US became unexpectedly expensive.

As a result, India emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of Apple in manufacturing iPhones. The report also stated Apple's growing presence in the country is also linked to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

The scheme helped empower companies with financial incentives or subsidies that manufacture products in India. This makes manufacturing cost-effective, encouraging global companies to set up factories and increase production in India.

Reportedly, Apple is assembling the latest iPhone 17 lineup in India, including the high-end Pro and Pro Max models. Its manufacturing partners include China’s Foxconn Technology Group, Tata Electronics, and Pegatron Corp.

Beyond manufacturing hubs, the tech giant is also planning to expand its market share in India. The company is also rumoured to launch Apple Pay later this year. Furthermore, it is also expanding its retail presence with six stores in India across major tech hubs.