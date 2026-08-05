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Apple briefly removes Telegram from App Store; CEO Pavel Durov says attackers planted illegal content

Apple briefly removes Telegram from App Store; CEO Pavel Durov says attackers planted illegal content

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said that the app's removal was the result of a deliberate attack by extortionists, not a failure of Telegram's moderation systems.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 10:18 AM IST
Apple briefly removes Telegram from App Store; CEO Pavel Durov says attackers planted illegal content Telegram CEO Pavel Durov provides explanation on why its app was removed from Apple's App Store.

On August 4, Telegram was briefly removed from Apple’s App Store after content related to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was found on the platform. While the app was restored, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov provided a detailed explanation of the brief removal, claiming that the service was targeted by “a takedown extortionist.”

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Durov shared an X post claiming that a “user had planted illegal po*n in a public chat” and that “he inserted AI-modified illegal content by editing an old message in an active group chat.” He said that the removal was the result of a deliberate attack by extortionists, not a failure of Telegram's moderation systems.

Must read: Telegram app restored on Apple App Store after disappearing briefly without explanation

Why was Telegram removed from Apple’s App Store?

According to the X post shared by Durov, Telegram quickly moderates and removes illegal content from public groups through automated tools and moderators. However, the attacker took an old message in an active public group. Then it edited that old message to insert AI-generated illegal child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

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“The attacker was a takedown extortionist: someone who demands ransom from group owners in exchange for not targeting their communities,” he said. He added the attackers allegedly use automated accounts to upload illegal content into public groups, and directly to Apple in hopes of triggering App Store enforcement.

Must read: Telegram founder Pavel Durov faces alleged terrorism charges in Russia, added to wanted list

“Extortionists have found a way to manipulate Apple into overreacting. Apple removed Telegram from the App Store before contacting us. This creates a potential systemic risk for every mobile app that hosts user-generated content,” Durov said.

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The executive stressed that extortionists are improving their methods, and that they are using more advanced techniques, such as editing old messages and coordinated reporting to avoid detection. Durov argues that this isn't just a Telegram issue, as communities on other social media platforms could also be targeted.

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Published on: Aug 5, 2026 10:18 AM IST
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