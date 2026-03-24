Apple bring enterprise tools under one roof with new ‘Apple Business’

Apple today launches an all-in-one enterprise platform, “Apple Business,” that combines its business and enterprise tools. The platform is designed to help companies manage devices, reach customers, and run day-to-day operations from a single interface.

The most significant change for existing Apple business users is that the mobile device management feature, which was previously a paid subscription under Apple Business Essentials, is now included for free in more than 200 countries.

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Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Enterprise and Education Marketing, said, “We’ve unified Apple’s strongest business offerings into one simple, secure platform, delivering key features for organisations in every stage and sector, including built-in device management, collaboration tools, and additional ways to reach new customers.”

What is Apple Business?

Previously, Apple had three major business tools: Apple Business Manager for app deployment, Apple Business Essentials for small business device management, and Apple Business Connect for controlling brand presence across Maps and other services.

Now, these platforms will be merged into a single platform, which the company calls “Apple Business.” The company notes that existing business data will be automatically migrated, providing users with a more unified and seamless experience.

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With built-in mobile device management, organisations will now get a comprehensive view of their Apple devices, settings, and more in a single interface.

It also includes new Blueprints to set up devices with preconfigured settings and apps, offering zero-touch deployment for employees so that new Apple products are ready to use out of the box. In addition, Business Essentials customers will no longer be charged for the monthly service after April 14.

Business Email and Calendar with custom domain support

Apple Business now integrates email, calendar, and other directory services, allowing businesses to bring their custom domain name.

The service includes scheduling tools like calendar delegation and a built-in company directory with personalised contact cards.

Brand and Location Management

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Apple Business will also consist of Brand management tools, allowing businesses to manage their brand name, logo, and other details across Apple Maps, Wallet, and other apps.

Businesses can also customise place cards with photos, hours, and location information, add custom actions like order or reserve, and display branding in the Mail app and on tracked orders in Wallet.

Lastly, Apple will also start to show ads in Maps starting this summer in the US and Canada. Businesses will also be able to create ads on Maps through Apple Business, which will appear in users' searches in Maps.

The Apple Business companion app, along with email, calendar, and directory features, is compatible with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS 26.