Apple brings control centre tweaks, parallax wallpapers and Apple Music widgets with iOS 26 beta 2

Apple has released the second developer beta for iOS 26, offering several interface enhancements and feature additions over Beta 1. These changes focus on visual polish, usability tweaks and expanded functionality across key areas like Control Centre, Apple Music, Safari and notification badges.

One of the most noticeable changes is in the Control Centre, where the blur effect behind widgets has been deepened and darkened for better legibility. The new look offers a cleaner experience for those interacting with toggles and controls against varying backgrounds.

Apple has also added a new ringtone labelled ‘Alt 1’ under the Reflections category. While previously visible only in system code, it now appears in the Settings app, though its current presentation suggests the implementation is still in progress.

Notifications for unknown senders now display a blue badge instead of red, creating a clearer distinction between different types of alerts, especially for messages and unknown contacts.

Music lovers will notice two new widgets in the Apple Music section. A Live Radio widget has been introduced, making it easier to tune in via CarPlay. Additionally, there’s a new shortcut widget for launching Search directly from the Lock Screen, offering quicker access to tracks and artists.

Another welcome return is the stock iPhone wallpaper collection, specific to each iPhone model. In Beta 1, only saved wallpapers were visible, while deleted system wallpapers remained inaccessible. Beta 2 restores the full gallery and now includes a parallax effect that was missing earlier.

Apple has also adjusted icon alignment within the Dock. When fewer than four apps are docked, icons now appear left-aligned rather than centred. It’s unclear whether this change is deliberate or a glitch in the current build.

In Safari, the More Menu has been reorganised with a new icon set and reordered items, streamlining user navigation. Despite these interface changes, functionality remains the same.

A subtle but functional update is visible with the introduction of High Contrast Mode, which now adds borders to Liquid Glass UI elements, making interactive areas more accessible and distinct.

As always, beta software is subject to change, and some features may appear in a different form or not make the final release. Apple is expected to roll out more updates leading up to the public launch of iOS 26 later this year.