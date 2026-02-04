Apple builds India’s supply chain talent with New Education Hub in Bengaluru

Apple expands its skill-building and training programs with the launch of a first-of-its-kind Apple Education Hub in Bengaluru. This hub is built to support employees working at Apple supplier facilities across the country. It will provide employees with educators who specialise in digital education and Swift coding.

For the new Education Hub, Apple has collaborated with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), and it will start to offer new courses in March. Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh, vice chancellor at MAHE, said, “This collaboration brings together Apple’s commitment to its supplier employees and Manipal’s experience in applied education to create meaningful opportunities for growth.”

According to Apple’s press note, the MAHE faculty will train instructors, and they will conduct classes for large groups of employees at their own supplier facilities. The courses will start with Tata Electronics, and they will expand to more than 25 Apple supplier sites across India.

These courses are funded via Apple’s global $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund, and the new hub in India is part of Apple’s long-term investment.

Sarah Chandler, Apple’s vice president of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation, said, “We’re thrilled to expand our technical training courses in India, giving thousands of employees the opportunity to learn valuable new skills and explore new paths for career growth.”

At present, more than 75 courses ranging from technical, digital, and professional skills are available to Apple’s employees at supplier facilities in India. Back in December 2026, Apple rolled out a robotics training programme for factory employees. Since it worked well, Apple plans to expand it further in 2026.

Furthermore, Apple will also train and qualify factory educators at robotics labs so they can train other employees based on the specific factory’s needs.