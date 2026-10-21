Apple caps iPhone Duo orders at 2 per customer as foldable faces delivery delays

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iPhone Duo purchase limit comes as delivery dates slip

According to Gadgets 360, Apple’s website in India displays a message restricting customers to a maximum of two iPhone Duo units per order. Customers attempting to add more than two devices are asked to adjust the quantity before checkout. The report also says that similar restrictions are visible in markets including the US, China, Singapore and Hong Kong.

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MacRumors separately reported that the US online store and Apple Store app were limiting customers to two iPhone Duo units. It said delivery stock for launch day was taken up within minutes of pre-orders opening, with estimates moving to November and December and, in some cases, January 2027. MacRumors also noted that Apple had begun moving some delivery estimates earlier, meaning timelines could change.

Is Apple trying to prevent bulk buying?

The restriction could make it harder for scalpers to purchase several devices for resale at higher prices when supply is tight. However, Apple has not confirmed that preventing resale is the reason for the purchase cap, so it should not be treated as the company’s stated motive.

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The iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB model in India, rising to ₹3,24,900 for 512GB and ₹3,74,900 for 1TB. Apple says the device will be available from October 23 through its website and selected retail partners, subject to availability. The two-unit limit does not guarantee faster delivery or confirm how many devices will be available for walk-in purchases. You should check the latest delivery estimate for your chosen configuration before ordering.