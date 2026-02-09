Apple CarPlay to get third party AI voice chat bots ending Siri exclusivity

Apple is preparing to end Siri’s long-standing exclusivity on CarPlay, with plans to allow third-party artificial intelligence chatbots to operate through its vehicle interface.

The move, first reported by Bloomberg, represents a significant pivot for the company. Since its launch, CarPlay has restricted voice-activated commands and assistance solely to Apple’s own digital assistant, Siri. However, under the new plans, rival AI services from companies such as OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic will soon be accessible to drivers.

The update will enable drivers to engage with advanced AI models such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini using voice commands. This will allow for more complex queries than Siri currently handles, such as requesting detailed restaurant recommendations, summarising long emails, or planning travel itineraries, all while maintaining focus on the road.

Industry analysts suggest the change is a response to growing consumer demand. Many iPhone users have reportedly sought ways to integrate more capable AI into their driving experience, often relying on clunky workarounds or mobile widgets to bypass Apple's previous restrictions.

While the doors are being opened to competitors, users will not be able to replace the dedicated Siri button on their steering wheels or change the "Siri" wake word to summon a different AI.

Instead, drivers will need to manually open the specific third-party app on the CarPlay dashboard. To make this smoother, Apple is reportedly allowing developers to design their apps to automatically trigger "voice mode" the moment they are opened, ensuring that a hands-free experience is still possible.

This shift is also said to place further pressure on traditional car manufacturers. Many automakers have spent millions developing their own proprietary voice assistants, but they now face the prospect of drivers ignoring built-in systems in favour of the familiar, high-powered AI ecosystems they already use on their smartphones.

The functionality is expected to be rolled out to users within the coming months as part of an upcoming iOS update. Apple has so far declined to comment officially on the reports.