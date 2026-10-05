Apple CEO John Ternus takes a hands-on approach to product design: What’s changing

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The report further highlighted that Ternus visited Apple's design studio multiple times in a single day. In contrast, Cook reportedly visited the design studio much less often. What makes Ternus’ involvement notable is that he isn't a traditional industrial designer. His career at Apple has primarily been focused on engineering and product development, rather than designing products himself.

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It was highlighted that Ternus’ involvement with Apple's design teams didn't begin after he became CEO. It reportedly started during the leadership transition following the departure of former COO Jeff Williams. Currently, Apple’s design team is divided into two departments: Apple's industrial design team, which is led by Molly Anderson, and the human interface design team, led by Steve Lemay.

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Why does Apple not have a dedicated design chief?

Apple has not appointed a single design chief since Jony Ive left the company in 2019. Jeff Williams, Apple's former COO, had overall responsibility for the design organisation despite those separate teams. After his departure, Apple initially said the design teams would report directly to CEO Tim Cook. Apple may not be seeking a new design chief right now, with Ternus increasingly taking charge of the company’s design teams himself.