Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Apple CEO John Ternus takes a hands-on approach to product design: What’s changing

Apple CEO John Ternus takes a hands-on approach to product design: What’s changing

John Ternus, Apple’s new CEO, is deeply involved with product design teams, marking a strategic shift from Tim Cook’s leadership.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 3:28 PM IST
Apple CEO John Ternus takes a hands-on approach to product design: What’s changingApple has not appointed a single design chief since Jony Ive left the company in 2019, and it may not be seeking a new design chief right now, with Ternus increasingly taking charge of the company’s design teams himself.

John Ternus is taking a hands-on approach to product design compared to former CEO Tim Cook after becoming Apple’s Chief executive. Ternus has been deeply involved with Apple's design teams, including industrial design that works on the look and feel of products such as iPhones and Macs, and the human interface design team, according to a Bloomberg report.

Advertisement

However, why does Ternus's involvement in design mark a significant move? Well, Cook was not known for being as directly involved in Apple's day-to-day design process. He focused primarily on the financial side of the business, with an emphasis on financial strategy and supply chain operations. Now, under Ternus, product design is taking a bigger role in shaping how future Apple products look and work.

Must read: Apple Pay in India: Why Axis Bank made the cut before HDFC, ICICI and SBI Card

The report further highlighted that Ternus visited Apple's design studio multiple times in a single day. In contrast, Cook reportedly visited the design studio much less often. What makes Ternus’ involvement notable is that he isn't a traditional industrial designer. His career at Apple has primarily been focused on engineering and product development, rather than designing products himself.

Advertisement

It was highlighted that Ternus’ involvement with Apple's design teams didn't begin after he became CEO. It reportedly started during the leadership transition following the departure of former COO Jeff Williams. Currently, Apple’s design team is divided into two departments: Apple's industrial design team, which is led by Molly Anderson, and the human interface design team, led by Steve Lemay.

Must read: No Standard. No Plus. Just Pro: Why Apple’s Pro-only shift signals a new iPhone strategy

Why does Apple not have a dedicated design chief?

Apple has not appointed a single design chief since Jony Ive left the company in 2019. Jeff Williams, Apple's former COO, had overall responsibility for the design organisation despite those separate teams. After his departure, Apple initially said the design teams would report directly to CEO Tim Cook. Apple may not be seeking a new design chief right now, with Ternus increasingly taking charge of the company’s design teams himself.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 5, 2026 3:28 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more