Apple changes how it builds iOS 28, macOS 28 as it races to make Siri a smarter AI assistant

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Apple wants Siri to do more than respond to commands

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman reported that Apple wants Siri to become more like an AI agent. Unlike conventional assistants that wait for individual instructions, these agents can remember ongoing goals, identify what needs to happen next, and keep working toward an objective.

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For instance, instead of asking Siri to perform every step separately, you could eventually give it a broader task and allow it to manage the steps involved. This could include keeping track of ongoing projects, monitoring information and proactively bringing relevant updates to you.

Gurman said Apple could move Siri in this direction as early as next year, although the company has not confirmed a launch timeline.

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John Ternus pushes Apple to accelerate AI development

The report also highlights growing urgency within Apple’s leadership to strengthen its AI capabilities. Ternus reportedly held a closed-door meeting with software engineering chief Craig Federighi in recent weeks, asking him to accelerate Apple’s software roadmap and move beyond basic Siri improvements.

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Apple is already working on expanding Siri’s capabilities. The upcoming iOS 27.3 update is expected to bring deeper controls within Apple applications, while support for third-party apps is reportedly planned for a later stage.

However, turning Siri into an autonomous agent would require a bigger shift. Apple will need to make its assistant capable of managing tasks over time rather than simply responding to individual requests.