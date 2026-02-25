Business Today
Apple commits to Rs 1,333 crore office lease over 10-year tenure in Bengaluru

Apple will be paying a monthly rent of Rs 2.84 crore for the newly added office space in Bengaluru's Embassy Zenith.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Feb 25, 2026 2:03 PM IST
Apple commits to Rs 1,333 crore office lease over 10-year tenure in BengaluruApple rents new office space in Bengaluru

Apple expands its footprint in India by signing a 10-year lease of office space in Bengaluru. The giant has reportedly acquired an additional 1.21 lakh sq ft of workspace at Embassy Zenith, a commercial office tower, with a monthly rent costing Rs 2.84 crore. After this expansion, Apple now occupies 3.89 lakh sq ft total in the building.

According to documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm Propstack, the new lease agreement is for 1,21,203 square feet of chargeable area, to be exact. Apple has committed to a full 10-year lease period, and the total rent of the space will come to roughly Rs 1,333 crore. This area covers multiple floors from the ground floor up to the fourth floor of the building.

The rent per sq ft is set at Rs 235 per month, which is the rate used to calculate the monthly payment. The property owner leasing out the space is MAC Charles (India) Limited, and the lease has started from September 25, 2025. According to official documents, Apple has already paid Rs 14.24 crore as a security deposit.

It is also reported that the rent will increase by 4.5% every year, starting from April 3, 2026. It is also stated that Apple cannot terminate the lease before April 2, 2030. Furthermore, Apple will also be paying rent for separate monthly charges for 123 parking slots, which is priced at Rs. 11.07 lakh.

While the real estate data analytics reveal the expansion details, Apple has not provided any confirmation about the newly added space. However, the company is gradually expanding its space in India, by enhancing it office as well as the retail presence. 

Published on: Feb 25, 2026 2:03 PM IST
