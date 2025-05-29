Apple could launch a new cross-platform gaming hub at WWDC 2025, replacing Game Center

Apple is set to make a major play in the gaming space with the launch of a new cross-platform gaming app, expected to debut at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on 9 June 2025. The upcoming app will replace the long-standing Game Center and marks Apple’s most ambitious gaming initiative to date, spanning iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV devices.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the new standalone app will function as a centralised hub for launching games, tracking achievements, accessing leaderboards, and engaging with curated editorial content. The app is designed to unify the gaming experience across Apple’s ecosystem and will come pre-installed later this year with Apple's next software versions, which might be called iOS 19 or iOS 26, based on the newer reports about a rejig in the naming scheme.

Apple's revamped gaming platform is expected to be heavily inspired by Microsoft’s Xbox app and Google Play Games. It could support both App Store titles and those available via Apple Arcade, the company’s $6.99/month (₹99/month in India) gaming subscription service. Beyond just discovery and engagement, the app may also integrate communication features through FaceTime and iMessage, making remote multiplayer sessions more seamless.

In a notable shift from its traditionally closed ecosystem, Apple will reportedly allow the Mac version of the app to support games downloaded from outside the App Store. This is a clear signal of Apple’s intent to position macOS as a more competitive alternative to Windows PCs, which have long dominated the gaming landscape.

Further underscoring its commitment, Apple recently acquired RAC7 Games, the indie studio behind Sneaky Sasquatch, one of the earliest and most popular hits on Apple Arcade. The acquisition suggests a growing focus on in-house gaming content and original IP.

While the new app is expected to replace Game Center as the primary interface for gaming, existing user profiles may be integrated rather than discarded. There are also hints that the app could support App Clips for mini-games, offering users instant access to lightweight gaming experiences.