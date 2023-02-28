Apple creates 1,00,000 new jobs in 19 months in India : Report

Apple has emerged as the biggest creator of blue-collar jobs in the electronics industry in India, according to a report by Business Standard. The company has generated over 1,00,000 new direct jobs in the past 19 months, largely through its key vendors in the country and their component suppliers. The jobs have been created under the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which aims to boost local manufacturing and create employment opportunities.

The three vendors responsible for assembling iPhones - Foxconn Hon Hai, Pegatron, and Wistron - have generated 60 per cent of the new jobs, taking the lion's share. Out of the 1,00,000 jobs, 35,500 have been created by Foxconn. Pegatron, which started production this financial year, has already become the second-largest employer with 14,000 jobs.

If the data is to be believed, the total exceeds Apple's second-year commitment to generate new jobs under the scheme by approximately 7,000. The company still has one month left in the financial year.

The report claims that Apple's ecosystem, including suppliers of components and chargers, has generated 40,000 additional jobs.

Most of the new jobs have been created since the PLI scheme came into effect in August 2021. The vendors need to regularly file employment numbers with the government.

Apart from the three primary manufacturers in India, the expansion of jobs is also seen in the entire Apple ecosystem. Tata Electronics, which is Apple's key component supplier for mechanical parts, has reportedly employed a substantial number of employees in the supply chain. Other contributors include Salcomp with over 11,000 employees.

The government had estimated that a total of 200,000 direct jobs would be created in five years under the PLI scheme.

