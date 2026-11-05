Apple is reducing employee access to AI as part of a broader cost-cutting effort, despite encouraging wider AI adoption across the company. According to a Bloomberg report, the iPhone maker has lowered the budgets for employees to access AI tools and services to keep costs under control. It reportedly reduced the daily AI usage budget for some engineers from $300 to $200 last month.
Bloomberg further highlighted that Apple is considering additional reductions for some engineering teams, potentially bringing their daily AI spending allowance down to $100. Non-engineering teams could face even tighter limits, and some employees already have a daily AI spending cap of $100. This could potentially be reduced to as little as $25.