Apple discontinues iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max after new models launch

For you, the change also means a shift in the pricing of Apple’s Pro series. In the US, both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max start $100 (approximately ₹9,500) higher than their previous-generation counterparts. The iPhone 17 Pro series, launched in September 2025, introduced an aluminium design, the A19 Pro chip and an upgraded camera system.

iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max discontinued

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max were introduced in September 2025 and went on sale later that month. Both models feature the A19 Pro chip and a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel sensors. The 48-megapixel Telephoto camera offers 4x optical zoom and up to 8x optical-quality zoom. They also feature an 18-megapixel Center Stage camera for selfies and video calls.

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Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone Duo price in India: Check all storage variants

The iPhone 17 Pro models also moved away from the titanium frame used on the iPhone 16 Pro series, adopting an aluminium unibody design with an Apple-designed vapor chamber for improved thermal performance. The iPhone 17 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max comes with a 6.9-inch screen.

iPhone 18 Pro price is higher

The iPhone 17 Pro was launched in the US at $1,099 (approximately ₹1.04 lakh), while the iPhone 17 Pro Max started at $1,199 (approximately ₹1.14 lakh). With the new generation, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 (approximately ₹1.14 lakh), and the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299 (approximately ₹1.24 lakh) in the US. This puts the starting price of both new Pro models $100 (approximately ₹9,500) higher than their predecessors.

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In India, the iPhone 17 Pro Max launched at ₹1,49,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900. This means buyers are paying ₹30,000 more for the new Pro Max at the 256GB storage level.

Apple’s premium lineup now includes the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The company has also introduced the iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone, which starts at $1,999(approximately ₹1.9 lakh) for the 256GB variant in the US and ₹2,99,900 in India.