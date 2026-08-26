Apple event 2026 announced for September 9: iPhone 18 Pro series, iPhone Ultra, and more to debut

Apple has announced September 9, 2026, for the annual iPhone refresh. This year's event tagline is "Surprise and Shine." The launch event will be live-streamed online across Apple platforms and its official YouTube channel. Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, shared an X post saying, "Surprise and shine! It’s almost time for the #AppleEvent, on Wednesday, September 9!"

The event is expected to unveil the long-anticipated iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Ultra, Apple's first foldable phone. In addition, we can also expect to see new accessories like Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. Reports also suggest that Apple could launch a home hub, a new Apple TV 4K, and an updated HomePod mini.

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Along with hardware products, Apple may also announce the official debut of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, and other upcoming software updates.