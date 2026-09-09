Apple Event 2026: How to watch live in India, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra, and more to debut

In India, Apple will stream the event live through its official website and the Apple TV app. The keynote will also be available on YouTube, allowing viewers to watch it on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs and other supported devices.

Apple event 2026: When and where to watch

The Apple event will begin at 10:30 PM IST tonight. The easiest way to watch it is through the official Apple Events website or the Apple TV app. You can also tune in through Apple's YouTube livestream.

Date: September 9, 2026

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Watch: Apple website, Apple TV app and YouTube

Event: “Surprise and shine”

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What to expect from the Apple event

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be the main attractions. Apple could announce changes to the cameras, battery and displays on the new Pro models. The standard iPhone 18 is reportedly not expected at this event and could arrive at a later date.

Must Read: How does a ₹1,47,900 iPhone 17 Pro Max become ₹79,800? The full effective-price calculation explained

The biggest announcement could be Apple's first foldable iPhone. Likely to be called the iPhone Ultra, the device is expected to open into a larger, tablet-like display and would become Apple's answer to the growing foldable phone market.

Apple could also unveil new Apple Watch models and AirPods during the event. For Indian buyers, the most important details will be the prices, availability, pre-order dates and sale dates for the new products.

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With Ternus leading the event for the first time, the focus will not just be on Apple's latest hardware but also on how the company chooses to present its next phase. Whether the foldable iPhone becomes the night's biggest surprise or the Pro models steal the show, all eyes will be on Apple when the keynote begins tonight.