Did Apple just reveal the iPhone 18 Pro Max camera upgrade in its event invite? What we know

With the launch day approaching, these details could offer you an early indication of what to expect from Apple's next premium iPhones. However, the company is likely to keep the most important details under wraps until the Apple event, when it officially reveals the new devices and their features.

Apple event invite could hint at camera upgrade

Apple's “Surprise and shine” invitation for September 9 features a glowing Apple logo against a light-blue background with a bright flare at its centre. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes the artwork could hint at two iPhone 18 Pro upgrades. The central flare may point to a mechanical aperture on the iPhone 18 Pro Max, while the light-blue shade could signal a new Sky Blue finish for the iPhone 18 Pro.

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A mechanical aperture would be a first for an iPhone. Using physical blades, the system could adjust the lens opening to allow more light in darker conditions and restrict it in brighter settings. It could also give photographers greater control over depth of field and natural background blur.

Sky Blue may join the Pro lineup

The invitation's blue shade could also point to a new Pro colour. The iPhone 17 Pro series introduced Cosmic Orange, while the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to feature Dark Cherry, a deep red-purple shade. Sky Blue, along with silver and dark grey, has also been tipped as a possible option.

Must Read: Apple event 2026 announced for September 9: iPhone 18 Pro series, iPhone Ultra, and more to debut

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However, Dark Cherry was previously seen on a leaked prototype, meaning Sky Blue remains a possibility rather than a confirmed colour.

What to expect from iPhone 18 Pro models

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to retain the broad design of the iPhone 17 Pro series, while gaining a smaller Dynamic Island, new colours and camera changes. Both could feature Apple's A20 Pro chip, built using a 2nm process. Display sizes are expected to remain around 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, while the 48MP main, ultrawide and telephoto cameras are tipped to remain.

The variable-aperture camera could be the biggest change, although reports differ on whether Apple will offer it on both Pro models or reserve it for the Pro Max. Reports also point to a possible $100 starting price increase, with rising memory and component costs adding pressure. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900 in India, making the September 9 announcement worth watching if you are considering an upgrade.