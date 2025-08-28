Business Today
News
technology
news
Apple event set for September 9: iPhone 17 lineup, rumoured iPhone Air and more; what to expect

Apple is gearing up for one of its most anticipated launches of the year, with new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods expected to take centre stage.

Pranav Dixit
  • Updated Aug 28, 2025 3:01 AM IST
Apple has confirmed it will host its next hardware event on 9 September at 10 a.m. PT, where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series alongside new Apple Watch and AirPods models.

This year marks the start of a three-year redesign cycle for the iPhone, culminating in a foldable iPhone tipped for 2026. For now, speculation is centred on the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, along with a potential new entrant, the iPhone Air.

The iPhone 17 is rumoured to come with a 6.3-inch 120Hz display and a 24MP front camera, a notable leap from the iPhone 16. It could be offered in purple and green colour options. Pricing is expected to begin at around $800.

The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to feature a new rectangular camera bar across the back and may switch from titanium to aluminium to cut costs and weight. It is expected to start at $1,050, with fewer storage options than its predecessor. The Pro Max may introduce a larger battery housed in a slightly thicker frame, with pricing tipped at $1,250.

The most widely discussed rumour is the launch of the iPhone Air, predicted to replace the Plus model. With a 5.5mm-thin profile and a 6.6-inch screen, it would be Apple’s slimmest phone ever. Reports suggest it could launch at $950 in black, silver, and light gold finishes. The device may come with trade-offs, including a single rear camera and potential speaker limitations.

On the wearables front, Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3. The Ultra 3 could see faster charging, 5G, satellite connectivity and possibly blood pressure and sleep apnea monitoring.

The AirPods Pro 3 may also debut with a refreshed design, touch-sensitive controls, smaller earbuds, and a slimmer case powered by the new H3 chip to enhance active noise cancellation and adaptive audio.

Apple may also reveal new accessories, including “TechWoven” iPhone 17 Pro cases with crossbody straps, replacing the discontinued FineWoven line.

The event will be streamed on apple.com and Apple’s YouTube channel.

Published on: Aug 28, 2025 3:01 AM IST
